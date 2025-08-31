Then, all at once, change became inevitable on 2 September 2022—Account Aggregator Foundation Day—with the ability to share your financial statements seamlessly with consent. The logic was simple: Every loan in the country—across ticket sizes, borrower types or categories—requires income verification. Across personal loans, MSME loans, auto loans, business loans and every other conceivable type of credit, a lender can only lend based on data indicating the borrower’s financial flows. The ability to do only one thing well at scale—move financial information instantly at low cost and directly from its source—makes India’s open finance Account Aggregator (AA) network an axiomatic piece of digital infrastructure for access to credit.