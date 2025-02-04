Private companies can use Aadhaar infrastructure for identity checks again
Summary
- This is a relief for numerous startups in India. Among its big benefits could be the rise of innovations that allow age-gating on the internet without parental privacy being compromised.
As the Aadhaar case was reaching the Supreme Court, the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) began to restrict private access to its authentication infrastructure. It now seems that hard stand is beginning to soften. A new amendment to Aadhaar authentication rules could finally allow us to leverage our identity infrastructure to better unlock greater efficiencies in digital services.