Private companies can use Aadhaar infrastructure for identity checks again

In fact, it is Section 8 that deals with authentication, and since it allows all “requesting entities" (a term defined very broadly in Section 2(u) of the Act) to use Aadhaar authentication, private entities can also use the system. Had the apex court intended to prevent private-sector access, it would have read down Section 2(u), making it applicable to government entities. The fact that it did not can only be interpreted to mean that this was not its intention.