Aadhaar muddle

The idea began as a promise of a single ID to cut through a maze of bureaucracy whose notion of verification was duplication. That dream died swiftly. Today, everyone wants your Aadhaar, from banks and hotels to movie halls, and most citizens comply. The Aadhaar authority is right to flag risks in letting unauthorized private entities access our personal data. Its solution of asking people to use a masked version of their number, though, has not been very effective. What the government needs to do is plug all leaks and enact a data protection law that safeguards Aadhaar users. Anything less would be a credibility loss, like its recent flip-flop.