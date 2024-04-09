Aadhaar-based age tokens can solve a privacy problem
Summary
- Age-gating under India’s new privacy law needn’t mean websites asking for our personal documents. India’s digital identity system allows us to implement a tokenized solution at scale.
Among the more worrisome provisions of India’s new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, is Section 9 that imposes an obligation on all data fiduciaries to obtain a parent’s verifiable consent before they process the personal data of a child. What this means is that, before collecting any personal data, businesses will have to ascertain whether the person to whom it relates is a child or not.