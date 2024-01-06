AAI-Delhi airport feud risks stalling India growth story with air train impasse

Airport development fees are seen as capital inflows, not to be shared with AAI. User development fees, on the other hand, are part of the revenues that would flow in, once the air train has been built, from which capital cost of the project has to be defrayed. AAI would like the air train project to be financed via UDFs, rather than ADFs. Now, if ADFs are eschewed, and DIAL raises capital to build the air train, and recoups the investment and the cost of the capital from UDFs, the cost of the project would be higher, as compared to building it out of ADFs. If AAI insists on including UDFs in the sharable revenue stream, only 54% of the UDF received would go to financing the air train, the rest going to AAI’s income. This would mean that the total UDF collected to recoup the cost of the project would be 85% higher than the total ADF collected to finance the project.