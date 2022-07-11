Debatable legacy of Abenomics that cranked up Japan

Abe’s second term lasted eight years from 2012 to 2020, making him Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He was able to use his long years in office for undertaking economic reforms, although the extent of their success is debatable, and to steer the country out of the economic stagnation that had followed the bursting of property and stock market bubbles in the 1980s when Japan lost out to the new rising stars on the global economic stage. As Japan's economic stagnation came to an end, the national mood lifted.