Abrupt exit of Bolloré may be a blessing in disguise for JLR

Facts, however, do point that JLR, which had scripted a stunning turnaround under Speth in the early part of last decade but had begun to first stagnate and then struggle for growth in the latter half of it, remains deep in the woods. It is tempting but unfair to judge Bolloré’s two-year stewardship on the basis of the company’s performance — seven consecutive quarters of pre-tax loss. Black swan events like covid-induced supply-chain challenges and the Russia-Ukraine war of this year were unprecedented and have spared none. He inherited a company that was profitable but flaky — in his first full quarter at the helm, JLR had a positive balance-sheet with a strong 7.5 percent margin. Some of the troubles at the firm like the fallout of Brexit — nearly 60 percent of the production is in the UK — predate Bollore.