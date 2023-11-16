Abu Dhabi ahoy: The WTO’s reform path remains strewn with hurdles

Then, negotiation aspects require reform. The MC-11 had opened up WTO processes for plurilateral discussions between a few groups of members, a significant departure from the practice of multilateral negotiations. The process of small clubs is inherently exclusionary. But it does not have to be. The SOM summary highlights two initiatives—Services Domestic Regulation (DR) and Investment Facilitation for Development (IF). Of these, the need for disciplines on DR is embedded in the WTO’s General Agreement for Trade in Services, and India had been a proponent of multilateral negotiations till about 2011. The issue of IF does not have any specific negotiation mandate, but negotiations since 2017 have resulted in support from 112 out of 164 members. Members like India and South Africa have stayed out of those joint initiatives as a matter of principle—that such plurilateral initiatives drive a wedge in the framework of multilateralism and put on hold the unfinished business of mandated negotiations, such as the one on public stock holding for food security.