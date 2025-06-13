Let India’s AC market evolve to find its own comfort zone
The government’s plan to regulate the temperature settings of air-conditioners and save energy is a well-meant intervention. It’s climate friendly too. But a market-oriented persuasion campaign may work better.
No doubt, many of us could plead guilty to air-conditioner (AC) overuse. It is easily done by setting ACs at a temperature below the 20-24° Celsius band of human comfort; this keeps their compressors working overtime. So, in a country short of energy, do we need regulatory action?