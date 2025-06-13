Let India’s AC market evolve to find its own comfort zone

Sure, the climate crisis often does require us to overlook free-market principles, but does this intervention fit the bill? ACs also offer respite from humidity, which is expected to rise rapidly as the climate changes. It may thus be better to let the market find its own comfort zone. If policy gets in the market’s way, the market might push ahead anyway. The gigawatts we hope to save could get lost in translation if AC-makers reset what a 20° setting does or users simply install more units. Instead of curbing the efficacy of ACs, a persuasive public campaign against overuse may be more effective. Let’s take a market-oriented approach.