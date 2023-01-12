Academic liberty is an Ivy League must-have

Global interest in our market from the world’s top educational services would likely pivot on academic freedom, which is what the US has long excelled at. If this can credibly be assured, India could someday be a crucible for thoughts and ideas to blend, ready to leap ahead with research and expand the frontiers of knowledge. Right now, as an Ivy League undergrad could testify, what we are taught as fact is at odds with Western academia on more than just the map of Kashmir. Indeed, if India is to emerge as a land of learning, let alone a ‘vishwaguru’ or world guide, we will need to match America on academic liberty as a basic must. To take this challenge on, we could take inspiration from the Mediterranean ferment that awakened Europe and sprang it ahead in the middle ages. Minds engaged across diverse precepts played a starring role in those quests for truth and rejections of falsehood that gave us the scientific method. All said, to test our strategic advantage in higher education, we must focus on base conditions. With these in place, everyone is likely to excel—including, or perhaps especially, our very own institutions.