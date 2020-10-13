Academic studies have endorsed the benefits of demonetization

Several academic studies have now examined the effects of demonetization carefully. To make the correct inference, policymakers need to distinguish between correlation and causality. This subtle, but crucial, distinction is made in our folk tales, where a story is related of a fruit falling from the branch of a tree when a crow comes and sits on it. While the crow thinks it “caused" the fruit to fall, the two events may only be correlated with no causation between them. Other influences such as the fruit being ripe or a gush of wind blowing while the crow sat on the branch may have caused the fruit to fall. To infer that the crow caused this specific event, the effect of confounding events has to be eliminated, which is precisely what careful academic research does.