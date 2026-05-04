When a graduate student today sets out to research inflation dynamics or quantum materials, she does not head to a library database. She opens ChatGPT or Perplexity, types her query and receives a synthesized answer with the citations.
Broken links: How is academic work best judged in the brave new world of artificial intelligence?
SummaryOld metrics no longer reveal how influential research truly is in an AI-driven world, where knowledge is consumed without clicks or citations. India should stop chasing outdated benchmarks and adopt new ones that measure the impact of academic work better.
When a graduate student today sets out to research inflation dynamics or quantum materials, she does not head to a library database. She opens ChatGPT or Perplexity, types her query and receives a synthesized answer with the citations.
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