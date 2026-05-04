Broken links: How is academic work best judged in the brave new world of artificial intelligence?

India ifs ranked third globally in research publications in 2024, with output up 142% since 2015. Yet, it remains deeply under-represented in top-tier journals. The metrics show volume but conceal quality. Now, in the age of AI, they do not even capture influence. We are trying to build a 21st century educational powerhouse using 20th century yardsticks. NEP 2020’s measurement system belongs to a previous era.