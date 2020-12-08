Accelerated cloud adoption can turn India into a technology hub

Fundamental to India as a technology hub is ‘trust’, one of NASSCOM’s strategic imperatives. Cybersecurity is at the heart of building this trust. There has been a 10% rise in cyberattacks since 2018, and these have grown after the pandemic’s outbreak. Even governments worldwide haven’t been spared. For customers, a secure environment is an important part of a frictionless digital experience. As more data moves to the cloud, user rights and access have to be well defined, leaving no room for ambiguity. Cybersecurity must be at the core of design principles and technology solutions.