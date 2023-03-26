Accenture’s layoffs signal tough times for India’s IT giants3 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 01:49 PM IST
The global banking crisis will hit the sector hard as BFSI is the single largest contributor to Indian IT firms’ revenues
IT consulting giant Accenture shocked the industry by announcing plans to trim its workforce by 19,000 over the next 18 months. Around 40% of Accenture employees are based in India and around 7,000 jobs will be eliminated in the country. A regulatory filing shows Accenture's global workforce increased to 738,000 in February 2023 from 699,000 in February, 2022. Many other digital giants have announced workforce cuts in 2023 including Google (12,000 workers), Twitter (4,000), and Microsoft (10,000).
