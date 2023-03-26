Accenture’s layoffs signal tough times for India’s IT giants

Most major central banks are likely to follow suit. This is in general bad for the BFSI sector. Profitability falls for financial businesses when interest rates rise. One reason is that the value of loans made at lower interest rates declines, which means mark-to-market treasury losses. This was the main reason why SVB got into trouble. Another reason is simply that credit demand declines as interest rates rise. This has caused BFSI clients to cut their IT budget and postpone non-essential projects.