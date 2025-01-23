Opinion
Don’t let uneven access to credit get in the way of Viksit Bharat
Summary
- India needs to chart a path for small-ticket formal credit for underserved customers. The penetration of unsecured lending is too low. Thankfully, we’ve had a data explosion that makes credit worthiness far easier to assess.
Unsecured lending has grown at 25% over the last four years, twice as fast as mortgage loans. In certain pockets, this growth came at the cost of borrower over-leveraging and loan stacking.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more