Account aggregators are ready to widen Indian access to credit

The goal should to scale and expand adoption of the AA platform in India. All stakeholders in the AA ecosystem need to play a pivotal role in this. Four apps—Finvu, OneMoney, CAMS Finserv and NADL—have operational AA licences. Three more have received in-principle approval from RBI (PhonePe, Yodlee and Perfios) and are expected to launch apps soon. AAs should focus on marketing and create awareness of the services they provide. The growth of these apps will lead to the growth of the entire AA ecosystem. Secondly, as all four apps are available only on Android smartphones, AAs should develop intuitive apps for feature phones. If AA network services are made available on feature phones, it will prove transformational by catering to a substantial group of individuals and enterprises. Thirdly, eight major banks—State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank—have joined the network. The process to on-board other FIPs, like the goods and services tax network (GSTN), insurance companies, National Pension System, etc, needs to be fast-tracked. Plans for non-financial players like health and telecom companies to join the network should also be accelerated. Fourthly, any technical glitches on the platform should be quickly resolved to build trust in the AA ecosystem.

