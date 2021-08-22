Account aggregators could help the country democratize credit

Finally, with the security of this data as a given, AAs allow lenders (or other FSPs for that matter) to rely on a wider selection of data points to determine the trustworthiness of a borrower and their existing track record, thus lowering the risk associated with deploying financial products. More data points and lower risk allow FSPs to craft tailor-made products by innovating on smaller-ticket loans and also offer flexible repayment schedules, thus reducing the likelihood of default. It gives FSPs space to allow businesses with non-traditional models or credit backgrounds to participate in the financial ecosystem.