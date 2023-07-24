India’s adoption of radio frequency ID tags for auto-deduct payments of highway tolls, made a must in early 2021 by the government under its FASTag system, eased traffic bottlenecks at toll plazas across the country. Checkpoint scanners now read stickers on windshields, charge vehicles the listed rate, and lift boom barriers, allowing faster passage than the manual process did. Given the density of our traffic, toll snarls still persist on busy routes, but the wait would have been worse without this automation. What it took away, however, was pricing flexibility at the booth level. So bargains could no longer be struck for partial road use. Whatever the ethics of cash discounts, adjustable road pricing had both market demand and moral justification: a road user in need of only a short stretch to reach a village should not have to pay for going all the way to a far-off destination. Charges calibrated by one’s actual use are not just possible to introduce, but also the key promise of our next proposed technology upgrade. As the ministry of road transport and highways has said, this year will see the country implement a toll collection system that uses satellite GPS tracking. With eyes in the sky on vehicles, plaza snarls would end and road prices will be paid only for the distance covered. Among the project’s hold-ups are questions of what it would imply for the privacy of road users.

At one level, apprehensions relate to cyber-security exposure. The current system uses special wallets that need to be refilled with money online. If the new system is designed for cars to swipe money straight out of our bank accounts, it would be a new weakness forced upon our cyber-shield by a policy move. On a more general plane, such a system would have to abide by a new privacy law that might be enacted by Parliament. As envisioned, the new tolling mechanism would turn our personal location data into a live GPS feed. While this will be done so as to charge us, the misuse or leak of such eye-in-the-sky data runs the risk of serious harm. If road users are to be tracked, their consent for it should clearly be sought upfront as part of the deal. Beyond that, other safeguards should also be put in place. We could set strict timers on how long individually identifiable data can be stored after its stated and agreed-upon purpose has been served. For the metadata needed for analysis, records could promptly be anonymized after that. The aim of the ministry overseeing the switch should be to align highway pricing with the basics of data protection. As reported, it has sought the law ministry’s opinion on this matter. To avert legal challenges from posing obstacles later, clarity on privacy is a must.

As Google Maps and various other apps already track our road movements to varying degrees based on their settings, satellite use for road pricing will not be taken as over-invasive if data is secured well. User consent is easier to obtain once the benefits show. As we go along, such link-ups could enable the more elaborate use of road pricing as a market device to optimize road usage. Once a road network offers multiple options, toll prices that rise and fall as traffic density varies—to either attract or dissuade users—can smoothen overall flows, thus saving both time and fuel. With lane separators marked out and speeds also trackable, we could even try out premium pricing for fast lanes and other such ideas. As for privacy loss, since a car on a highway has clearly opted to be in a public space, the public interest should prevail.