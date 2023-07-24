Achieve road efficiency at minimal privacy risk

At one level, apprehensions relate to cyber-security exposure. The current system uses special wallets that need to be refilled with money online. If the new system is designed for cars to swipe money straight out of our bank accounts, it would be a new weakness forced upon our cyber-shield by a policy move. On a more general plane, such a system would have to abide by a new privacy law that might be enacted by Parliament. As envisioned, the new tolling mechanism would turn our personal location data into a live GPS feed. While this will be done so as to charge us, the misuse or leak of such eye-in-the-sky data runs the risk of serious harm. If road users are to be tracked, their consent for it should clearly be sought upfront as part of the deal. Beyond that, other safeguards should also be put in place. We could set strict timers on how long individually identifiable data can be stored after its stated and agreed-upon purpose has been served. For the metadata needed for analysis, records could promptly be anonymized after that. The aim of the ministry overseeing the switch should be to align highway pricing with the basics of data protection. As reported, it has sought the law ministry’s opinion on this matter. To avert legal challenges from posing obstacles later, clarity on privacy is a must.