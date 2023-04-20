The G20’s energy transition can be led by an all-round consensus6 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 01:28 AM IST
The transformation must cover how we produce, transport and consume energy without letting development priorities down
Energy forms the backbone of modern economies and is fundamental to economic development and prosperity. This is one of the major reasons for present geo-political arrangements, even as a world economy shaken by a pandemic and surging inflation has had to contend with a tragic conflict in Ukraine and its aftermath of rising energy costs and declining energy security. The energy sector, still largely dominated by fossil fuels in energy production, transformation and use, is responsible for around three-quarters of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and 90% of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×