The G20’s energy transition can be led by an all-round consensus

Energy transportation: As per an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) analysis, the world’s big CO2-emitting sectors are energy systems (34%), industry (24%), agriculture (22%), transport (15%) and buildings (6%). Despite being home to over 1.4 billion people, India’s contribution to the world’s cumulative emissions is less than 4% and our annual per capita emissions are about one-third of the global average, as India is the only G20 nation that is well ahead of its climate-change mitigation targets. Decarbonizing the economy is the need of the hour, and it requires more cohesive action now towards transforming hard-to-abate sectors, including power, transportation, fertilizers, cement, steel, real estate, aviation and agriculture. Hydrogen will offer a solution for industrial and transport needs that are hard to meet through direct electrification, mitigating close to 12% and 26% of CO2 emissions, respectively, according to an IRENA 1.5° Celsius scenario. India presently contributes about 10% to global hydrogen demand and there is strong desire to shift to green fuels including biofuels, green hydrogen and green ammonia, as these are important for a transition to a low-carbon future (they’re ‘fuels for future’). This will not only result in an energy basket diversified for environmental benefits, but also energy security and reduced import dependency in hard-to- abate sectors, especially transport and industry.