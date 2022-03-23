Acknowledge the health burden of gendered violence

Some women do have a higher risk of being exposed to such violence. This may be because they are socially or economically disadvantaged, due to their work, their sexual orientation or identity, their ability or health status, or some combination of these factors. Also, increasingly women and girls are confronted with newer forms of technologically-mediated violence, such as digital misogyny, online stalking, doxing and morphing of images, abusive trolling, death and rape threats on social media platforms and blackmail or extortion by a current or former partner or a perpetrator who has appropriated such images. Online abuse is especially directed at women if they dare to have an opinion or are active in politics.