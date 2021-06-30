Act against the silent epidemic that’s stalking doctors

Large numbers of junior doctors have been left in a limbo, unable to qualify as doctors but expected to work as such, raising their chances of suffering a burnout even before they start their career. Physician burnout costs the US healthcare industry an estimated $4.6 billion a year, a pre-pandemic number that’s thought to have doubled after covid. No such estimates are available for India. While burnout is increasingly being recognized globally as a major concern, the pandemic’s closing of borders and strict city as well as area-wise lockdowns have affected healthcare workers and their families just as much, causing negative psychological effects. It is important to recognize burnout at the earliest and use preventive strategies for the phenomenon. Healthcare workers have also lost loved ones to covid. There are times when people blame doctors for their loss. However, few seem to consider the stress that doctors are under as they fight new strains of the virus.

