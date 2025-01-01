Act now to create a resilient, adaptable and skilled workforce for the future
Summary
- India’s demographic dividend, combined with skills adapted for new opportunities, could give the country a competitive advantage globally. Worthy initiatives have begun, but we need to move fast on preparing for tomorrow.
The stark reality of India’s evolving job market is captured in a single striking statistic: While 83 million jobs globally face extinction in the next five years, 69 million new roles will emerge in their place. This transformation isn’t just a number. It represents a fundamental shift in how we think about work, skills and the future of India’s workforce.