Act with urgency to reform the international monetary system
An IMF restructured to function more equitably would reinforce its role in global monetary and financial governance
The global economy is at an impasse. The needs resulting from climate change, attacks on the environment, pandemics, the debt burden of many countries, demographic evolutions, and the ravages of conflicts in Ukraine, Africa and now the Middle East are upsetting the balance of the international financial system and deepening its fragmentation.