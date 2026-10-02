Action needed: Even ₹1 trillion falls short of a year’s worth of food loss and waste

The world marked the seventh International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste on 29 September under the United Nations theme of the transformative potential of reducing such loss. The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) is a fitting test of that promise.
Its lending has crossed ₹1 trillion, a real milestone, yet that is only 65.4% of the ₹1.53 trillion ($18.5 billion) that NABCONS estimates India loses after harvest every year. Six years of lending have not matched even eight months of losses.