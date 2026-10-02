Action needed: Even ₹1 trillion falls short of a year’s worth of food loss and waste

The world marked the seventh International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste on 29 September under the United Nations theme of the transformative potential of reducing such loss. The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) is a fitting test of that promise.
The world marked the seventh International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste on 29 September under the United Nations theme of the transformative potential of reducing such loss. The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) is a fitting test of that promise.
Its lending has crossed ₹1 trillion, a real milestone, yet that is only 65.4% of the ₹1.53 trillion ($18.5 billion) that NABCONS estimates India loses after harvest every year. Six years of lending have not matched even eight months of losses.
Its lending has crossed ₹1 trillion, a real milestone, yet that is only 65.4% of the ₹1.53 trillion ($18.5 billion) that NABCONS estimates India loses after harvest every year. Six years of lending have not matched even eight months of losses.
The basis for action is arithmetic, not sentiment. About 30% of the food the world produces never reaches a plate: 13.2% is lost between harvest and retail, and a further 17% in shops and homes. FAO attributes about 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions to food loss and waste.
At that rate, every kilogram saved spares roughly 1.45kg of production, making loss reduction the cheapest additional farmland India will ever acquire.
Yet, India has no national survey of food waste and only three post-harvest loss surveys, while the 2030 deadline for Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 is four years away. India's cereal loss of 4.4% is exactly double China's 2.2%; closing that gap would require a 50% cut.
Paddy loss is 8.5% in Bihar, 6.5% in Madhya Pradesh and 5% in Punjab, so Bihar loses 70% more than Punjab. Quality decay is no footnote: it accounts for 28.8% of wheat's loss, 20.5% of soybean's and 17% of maize's, and it cuts wholesale prices by 10% to 30%.
The leak occurs at the farm gate and is a smallholder leak. Farmers' own operations account for 83% of the quantitative loss across the supply chain. With 86% of Indian farmers on less than 2 hectares, manual harvesting and open-sun drying cause damage.
In Bihar, marginal farmers lose about five times as much grain per hectare as medium farmers, and only 10% of paddy households use combine harvesters, compared with 97% in Punjab.
Farmers with secondary education lose 13% less paddy than those with primary schooling, which makes extension a loss-reduction technology.
The state's own warehouses leak less, but they are in the wrong places. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) lost 0.41 million tonnes of grain over four years, valued at ₹1,109 crore, or ₹277 crore a year: 0.097% of its ₹2.87 trillion subsidy bill, with transit loss at 0.22%.
The real failures relate to geography and modernisation. Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh hold 63% of FCI capacity, forcing distress sales elsewhere, and FCI records weight, not quality.
Private storage under the PEG scheme is 77.3% complete (14.6 of 18.9 million tonnes), but steel silos are only 14% built (1.97 of 14 million tonnes), an 86% gap. AIF's 3% interest subvention is capped at a ₹2 crore loan per project, so support thins out exactly where silos and cold chains need large cheques.
So, what works, in order of return?
First, measure. Adopt the UN Food Loss Index and Food Waste Index as official statistics, survey losses every three years with quality included, and have FCI and mandis record moisture and damage alongside weight.
Second, mechanise the farm gate. Farmer-producer organisations should run custom hiring centres for combine harvesters and mechanical and solar dryers, financed under AIF's community farming assets window, with Bihar and the eastern states first.
Bringing Bihar's paddy loss down to Punjab's level requires a 41.2% cut, and mechanical drying also lowers mycotoxin risk and foreign matter compared with sun drying.
Third, store close to the field and in sealed form. The plan to add 70 million tonnes of capacity through Primary Agricultural Credit Societies for ₹1.25 trillion over five years can make each godown a custom hiring centre and a fair price shop as well; linked to negotiable warehouse receipts, it turns stored grain into credit rather than forcing distress sales.
Hermetic bags are chemical-free and, in Bangladesh trials, cut paddy loss more economically than traditional storage. Steel silos need one-third the space of covered warehouses and belong in eastern and southern consuming states, alongside decentralised procurement that shortens the road from field to fair-price shop.
Fourth, change the laws that block private money. The Essential Commodities Act allows the government to impose stock limits at a moment's notice, so no investor builds a silo that may be barred from filling; limits should be confined to genuine emergencies with clear triggers.
The Jute Packaging Material Act of 1987 mandates jute sacks for foodgrains and should be revisited so sealed bags can compete, replacing the manual hook system with conveyors because hooks puncture bags and spill grain.
Fifth, direct funds to loss reduction. Allocate AIF sanctions based on measured loss and storage deficit rather than on demand, lift the subvention cap for silos and cold chains, and reserve a share for loss-heavy, storage-poor districts.
Sixth, teach. Krishi Vigyan Kendras should train farmers and labourers in harvest timing, moisture checks and drying, since schooling alone is associated with 13% lower loss.
Awareness days are cheap; the transformation they promise is not. India can match China's 50% cut in cereal losses only if the next rupee goes where loss is: the smallholder's field in Bihar, the soybean yard in Madhya Pradesh, the godown that does not yet exist.
A trillion rupees is a milestone, not a policy. The real test is how many tonnes of food India saves, and that, at last, is something it can measure.
These are the personal views of the author who is economic advisor in the chief minister’s office, government of Uttarakhand.