Manu Joseph: Evaluate people by their worst qualities, not their best
The capacity for cruelty that some people have should make us rethink our generous assumptions. Although folk wisdom wants us to see the good in others, it is their worst instincts that matter most.
People evaluate actors, singers, writers, directors and sports stars through their best works, even when such works are very few. Some artists are celebrated for a single work; the status of V.V.S. Laxman as a cricket legend rests on a single Test inning. The glory of major public figures comes from their finest moments, not their worst. Even intellectuals evaluate other intellectuals through their best work, while ignoring all the bad stuff.