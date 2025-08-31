Manu Joseph: Evaluate people by their worst qualities, not their best

People judge their own lives by how they end. In their professional estimation, especially, they are oddly harsh on themselves. They evaluate themselves by what they have failed to achieve, especially successful people as they struggle to move on to the next rung. As a journalist, I haven’t met a public figure who did not have a sense of failure, except Sachin Tendulkar, although that’s only because I met him when he was at his peak. But they are more generous to others, seeing only what is best. They extend this long rope in their personal life too, willing to see failings as temporary.