Opinion
Actually, Republicans are the real masters of identity politics in America
Summary
- Plenty of commentary has blamed Democrats and Kamala Harris for playing identity politics while it was Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign that went headlong for male Caucasians while looking down its nose at others.
A question. Which party played identity politics in the 2024 campaign? Donald Trump and the Republicans or Kamala Harris and the Democrats? Left-leaning pundits think they know.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more