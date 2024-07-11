Adam Smith’s invisible hand is now our most successful cricket player
Summary
- Mumbai’s traffic-jamming victory parade for India’s T20 World Cup winning team shows that whatever Indian cricket fans at large think is okay prevails. Even team selection seems guided by market forces. At play is an ‘invisible hand’ the economist spoke of.
The Western Express highway in Mumbai towards the airport was choked with traffic at around 6.30pm on 4 July. The road in the other direction was cordoned off, with traffic held up for 20-25 minutes. The reason was that the victorious Indian T20 cricket team was going from the airport to a stadium in South Mumbai.