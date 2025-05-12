Dani Rodrik: Mercantilism isn’t always bad but Trump’s trade policy is
SummaryDefying Adam Smith’s advice on free trade could yield strategic benefits that economists have been slow to acknowledge, but the approach taken by the US under Donald Trump reflects the worst defects of mercantilism.
When economists celebrate the 250th anniversary of the publication of Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations next year, US President Donald Trump’s mercantilism will constitute an incongruous backdrop. After all, Trump’s obsession with bilateral trade balances, glorification of import tariffs and zero-sum approach to international trade has revived—in defiance of Smith’s teachings—the worst mercantilist practices.