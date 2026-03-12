Read Adam Smith’s ‘The Wealth of Nations’ but don’t misread his Invisible Hand

In 1776, the year 13 American colonies declared independence from Britain, Adam Smith published his magnum opus An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations; 9 March marked the 250th anniversary of its publication. While breathless praise for it was aired in many parts of the world, residents of
Smith’s Scottish hometown Kirkcaldy opted for a characteristically quiet pragmatism: a modest Heritage Centre and a plaque on a brick wall marking the spot where his childhood home was unceremoniously razed in the 19th century.
Globally, to the Right, Smith is the patron saint of ‘greed is good,’ a man whose book Thatcher reportedly brandished in her handbag like a holy relic. To the Left, he is the grandfather of market fundamentalism.
The reality, though, is inconvenient. The most famous term in economics—the ‘invisible hand’—is perhaps also the most misunderstood. Smith used this phrase only three times in his entire published corpus. He never used it to describe the magic of the price mechanism. Instead, Smith’s ‘hand’ was a literary flourish borrowed, perhaps with a wink, from Shakespeare’s Macbeth.
While the ‘invisible hand’ gets the limelight, Smith’s actual policy prescriptions often favoured the ‘visible hand’ of the state.
He laid the foundation for modern tax systems based on fairness, certainty, convenience and efficiency. He advocated for public education to prevent the “stupid and ignorant” state of mind that repetitive work might induce among workers—a warning that resonates today as we grapple with the ‘algorithmic deskilling’ of the modern workforce. He even supported legal caps on interest rates, a stance that would align him more with consumer-rights advocates than with payday lenders.
The popular caricature of Smith as an apologist for selfishness collapses the moment one reads the opening line of his other masterpiece, The Theory of Moral Sentiments: “How selfish soever man may be supposed, there are evidently some principles in his nature, which interest him in the fortune of others.”
Smith’s argument of the butcher and baker feeding us out of self-interest wasn’t that greed is a virtue, but that humans are capable of empathy-led bargaining. He once noted that no one ever saw two dogs make a “fair and deliberate exchange of one bone for another” because canines are hopelessly selfish. Humans, by contrast, must put themselves in the shoes of their customers to succeed.
While ‘purpose-led brands’ and ‘stakeholder capitalism’ may seem like recent inventions, Smith was already arguing that markets at their best are social exercises in mutual empathy. This is a theory that would likely baffle a high-frequency trader for whom the customer is merely a millisecond of latency.
Contrary to Smith’s reputation as a ‘market fundamentalist,’ much of The Wealth of Nations is a sharp critique of crony capitalism, though it appears mostly in the second half of the book. Many readers never get that far, which is a pity.
Smith loathed the East India Company, describing it as a parasitic monopoly that forced taxpayers to fund “extraordinary waste” and “fraud.” In one passage, he criticizes its exports of opium (produced largely in Bihar) to other Asian markets. Smith’s critique of the mercantile system finds a modern parallel in our debates over Big Tech’s ‘walled gardens’ and the rent-seeking behaviour of today’s monopolies.
Long before the 2008-09 crisis (and subsequent bailouts), Smith cautioned that directors of joint-stock companies who manage “other people’s money” would inevitably succumb to “negligence and profusion” compared with private business partners who risk their own wealth. It was the original warning against the ‘moral hazard’ that still haunts modern finance.
If Smith’s reputation as a market fundamentalist is exaggerated, so too is his reputation as an intellectual revolutionary.
Was his ideas original? Barely. Free Trade? François Quesnay beat him to it. Division of labour? Plato had recognized its benefits two millennia earlier. Even Smith’s famous pin factory may have been borrowed from a French encyclopedia. Joseph Schumpeter famously asserted that The Wealth of Nations “does not contain a single analytic idea, principle, or method that was entirely new in 1776.”
Smith, however, was perhaps the greatest synthesizer economics has known. He took the scattered ideas of his time and wove them into a coherent narrative of economic modernity. A study of JSTOR references between 1930 and 2005 showed Smith to be by far the most heavily cited of the world’s economic ‘greats,’ with these citations beating the total of Marx, Marshall and Keynes combined.
Legend says that Smith was so absent-minded that he once brewed a pot of bread and butter and wondered why his ‘tea’ tasted terrible. Most ironically, he got the ‘labour theory of value’ spectacularly wrong, inadvertently laying the groundwork for Marxist exploitation theory; yet, in the world of ideas, the synthesizer of ideas often outlives the specialist.
Two-and-a-half centuries on, Smith’s The Wealth of Nations is less a sacred text than a reminder of something uncomfortable: in a world of automated trading and cold data, this classic reminds us that the economy is still a human conversation at its heart.
Smith did not give us a doctrine. He gave us a way of thinking.
The author is a former executive director, Nomura and currently a faculty member at several B-schools.