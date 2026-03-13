I’ve long thought that calling Adam Smith the father of economics seriously understates his significance. In some ways he was indeed the first economist, and The Wealth of Nations, published 250 years ago this week, was indeed the discipline’s seminal text.
Adam Smith’s curiosity continues to enlighten us—or at least those who understand his views
SummaryTwo and a half centuries after ‘The Wealth of Nations’, the father of economics deserves a fair assessment. Read his ‘Theory of Moral Sentiments’ too. His nuanced exploration of human motives and commercial life remains strikingly relevant today.
