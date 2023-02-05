Adani fiasco: Watchdog alertness is under watch

Pressure on Sebi to probe Adani’s financial structure stems not just from immediate loss anxiety among investors as adverse signals accumulate—the group’s ouster from S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices caused shudders, as did news of its bonds rejected as collateral by Citibank and Credit Suisse—but also from a threat to India’s global reputation for well-regulated capital markets. That this could prove far costlier, by upping the risk premium on Indian assets, say, may have prompted the ministry to speak of regulatory autonomy as an assurer of safety. Sebi, on its part, sought to assure investors of the efficiency and stability of our equity market. Such averments, per se, cannot counter whiffs of alleged top-level cronyism picked up for comment by foreign analysts, worsened by a clumsy defence of Adani in social media spaces often seen to relay the ruling party’s view. In such a situation, the value soars of a look-in that can be trusted widely to be free and fair. So far, the back-and-forth between the accused and accuser over specifics has left an impression of oversight laxity, to say the least. In a lengthy rebuttal statement, Adani denied any related-party dealings that were not at arm’s length and kept undisclosed, deflected queries on any role played by the promoter’s elder brother, and also declared as closed (and duly disclosed) all past enquiries by Sebi of stock manipulation.