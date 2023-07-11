Adani stock probe: Get to the nub of the matter

India’s stock market regulator was drawn into an unseemly swirl of suspicions raised by US-based Hindenburg’s report of 24 January that alleged the Adani Group was a “corporate con" while accusing it of share-price manipulation for dubious gains, among other things, all flatly denied by Adani. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently proposed tighter ownership disclosure norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), calibrated by risks entailed by concentrated holdings in very few firms—as some FPIs have had in Adani companies, placing them in the eye of this storm. On Monday, Sebi responded to the report submitted on 6 May by a Supreme Court-appointed panel of experts tasked partly with looking for regulatory gaps in aid of an explanation for the volatility that beset Adani stocks after the US short-seller struck. In a court filing, Sebi rejected the panel’s call for time-bound probes, citing infeasibility, but what caught market attention was its defence of a rule tweak implicated by the 6 May report in a data fog around efforts to probe Adani.

In Hindenburg’s portrayal, even the ‘free float’ shares of major Adani firms were held by the promoter family—via an elaborate maze of financial interests abroad—to an extent that enabled their market prices to be rigged upwards, so that debt could be raised against self-inflated assets. While these allegations met counter-charges of ill-intent by Adani, they held resonance with stock watchers left agape by the group’s listed companies soaring to trade at hundreds of times their earnings before this January’s crash. Stock upshoots reflect strong demand, but whether related parties were behind it depends on the identity of ultimate beneficiaries. The expert report suggested that Sebi’s repeal half a decade ago of an FPI rule against “opaque structures" had made it harder to identify beneficial owners. In its defence, the regulator has argued that the rules were actually made stricter back then, since all FPIs except sovereign funds were asked to disclose all their beneficial owners upfront, not merely upon request, with earlier exceptions axed; and had the opacity clause been retained, it would have resulted in redundancy and ambiguity. “The opaque structure provision allowed for FPIs with opaque structure-like characteristics to register, inter alia, by giving an undertaking of providing [beneficial ownership] as and when asked," Sebi stated, “This clause could have been a route to circumvent the 2018 requirement of providing details upfront."

Clarity on compliance, as implied by Sebi’s call for defined data, is always welcome. Also, overlaps of rules do make them easier to dodge. Yet, a regulatory system that over-relies on data-field scans can also reduce the scope of what ownership opacity applies to in complex cases, particularly if a trail of up-chain links goes cold in locations abroad that are less ID insistent. It is in this context that the panel’s point assumes relevance—as it takes a broad scan to enforce an opacity ban. Sebi’s capacity to play sleuth across the globe is a constraint, but to the extent it must do so, its dismissal of the tweak’s critics doesn’t help. As for the Adani case, currently under a Sebi scanner with its report due by 14 August, the stock market’s shudders pushed us beyond a basic checklist of rule adherence, even if it’s crucial to a review of norms. For those keen to know what transpired, these niceties of disclosure are a distraction. Whether the fresh light of a court-ordered probe can dispel a data fog is the question.