Adani stock probe: Get to the nub of the matter

In Hindenburg’s portrayal, even the ‘free float’ shares of major Adani firms were held by the promoter family—via an elaborate maze of financial interests abroad—to an extent that enabled their market prices to be rigged upwards, so that debt could be raised against self-inflated assets. While these allegations met counter-charges of ill-intent by Adani, they held resonance with stock watchers left agape by the group’s listed companies soaring to trade at hundreds of times their earnings before this January’s crash. Stock upshoots reflect strong demand, but whether related parties were behind it depends on the identity of ultimate beneficiaries. The expert report suggested that Sebi’s repeal half a decade ago of an FPI rule against “opaque structures" had made it harder to identify beneficial owners. In its defence, the regulator has argued that the rules were actually made stricter back then, since all FPIs except sovereign funds were asked to disclose all their beneficial owners upfront, not merely upon request, with earlier exceptions axed; and had the opacity clause been retained, it would have resulted in redundancy and ambiguity. “The opaque structure provision allowed for FPIs with opaque structure-like characteristics to register, inter alia, by giving an undertaking of providing [beneficial ownership] as and when asked," Sebi stated, “This clause could have been a route to circumvent the 2018 requirement of providing details upfront."

