Adani stock surge: Guess why
Summary
- It’s not just hardened expectations of political stability. Reports have surfaced of a US agency having deemed the Hindenburg allegations irrelevant.
Adani Group stocks have been on a roll lately. They leapt after 24 November, when the Supreme Court reserved its judgement on petitions asking for an inquiry of January’s crash triggered by a Hindenburg Research report charging the group with stock manipulation, accounting fraud and much else, all flatly denied by the group.