Adani stock surge: Guess why

The report’s veracity was not known, observed the apex court. Together with reports of benign findings by India’s market regulator, that was taken as good news for Adani shares. On Tuesday, these hit the spotlight again, rising between 10% and 20% after Adani Green said it had secured $1.36 billion in additional funding. This was another sign that its ability to raise big capital was intact, so all listed group firms would enjoy a rub-off.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}