Adani-Hindenburg saga: Have side roles come to light?
Summary
- Short-seller Kingdon and a Kotak set-up fund are now in the arc-lights of this long-running market drama. Do they merit attention? Even as we await clarity on last year’s Adani stock crash, the story’s general lesson is that high-profile listed companies ought to be widely held.
The list of dramatis personae in the drama that unfolded after Hindenburg’s report of 24 January 2023 on the Adani Group has grown. Online searches for ‘Kingdon Capital Management’ and ‘Kotak India Opportunities Fund Class F’ surged this week on news of the American short-seller’s reaction to a show-cause notice sent by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).