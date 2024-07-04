Adani-Hindenburg saga: Have side roles come to light?

The story isn’t over. Sebi was asked last year by the Supreme Court to investigate not just proximate causes of the volatility in Adani stocks (which have largely recovered since), but also to probe the Adani Group in the context of Hindenburg’s allegations. This January, the court said that most aspects of Adani’s conduct had been looked into by Sebi and its investigation “inspired confidence," but two parts were pending, as Sebi awaited inputs from foreign regulators to conclude the process.