Adani verdict: Onus now on Sebi to reinforce investor confidence

The Supreme Court pulled no surprises in dismissing a bunch of petitions calling for an independent investigation by a team reporting either directly to it or to the Central Bureau of Investigation into Hindenburg Research’s explosive report on the Adani Group.
That is because while regulatory rulings are open to judicial review–the operative word being review–one must wait for a ruling first to challenge it.
The petitions were premature considering that the Securities and Exchange Board of India is yet to conclude all its investigations into the allegations on the Adani Group.
The Supreme Court has rightly refused to intrude into what is manifestly the territory of the markets regulator, as well as other agencies and regulatory bodies charged with looking into charges of financial or accounting fraud.
It is only after these agencies and authorities have ruled on the matter that aggrieved parties can approach courts for relief.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud observed that such petitions that “rely on unverified and unrelated material tend to, in fact, be counterproductive", and warned that “this word of caution must be kept in mind by lawyers and members of civil society alike".
The Supreme Court’s verdict is notable on another ground. The petitions were, in essence, a ‘no confidence’ motion against Sebi’s regulatory and investigative processes.
The SC has dismissed the petitions, observing that “no apparent regulatory failure can be attributed to Sebi based on the material before this Court. Therefore, there is prima facie no deliberate inaction or inadequacy in the investigation by Sebi".
Also, there have been allegations of conflict of interest against members of an SC panel that's also probing the matter, which the court rejected as “unsubstantiated".
What the verdict does is to send a signal to investors–both domestic and foreign–that India has a sound regulatory framework in place for financial markets, as well as the necessary expertise to investigate complex and sophisticated transactions.
What the verdict does not do, however, is draw a line under the whole Adani-Hindenburg saga.
Hindenburg’s report, as well as follow-up reports by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting project (a global journalistic endeavour), levied serious charges of stock manipulation against the Adani Group, as also on the alleged true beneficial ownership of the dozens of foreign entities (all headquartered in opaque tax havens).
The Court has held that the mere release of such reports does not constitute “evidence" in a legal sense.
But markets are not courts. In the weeks and months following the release of the Hindenburg Research report, there was a precipitous fall in the value of stocks of listed Adani Group companies. This caused trillions of crores of rupees of loss of notional wealth to investors.
The reasons for this fall, particularly whether this was a result of actions in violation of Sebi regulations on short selling, need to be probed and the evidence made public in order to reassure those who lost their money, as well as the investors who are now pumping in cash into the Adani conglomerate’s stocks.
The verdict puts the onus squarely on Sebi to demonstrate to the investing public that its regulatory and investigative processes are indeed above reproach and not influenced by the size or dominance of the entities against whom charges have been levied.
The quality of the investigations, as well as the quality of the evidence Sebi relies on to reach its eventual verdict–whatever it may be–will determine whether India can rank itself as one of the world’s leading financial markets, not just by size of volume of transactions, but by the quality of regulation and respect for due process.