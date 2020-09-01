Adani zeroes in on a big reason cities will thrive

In the board game Monopoly, a player must buy all railway stations to maximize his or her returns. The game’s prototype can be traced to 1903, the year a famous flight by the Wright brothers opened up the skies to us. Today, the role of airports in connecting people is rivalled only by the internet, a role that is likely to survive and thrive even as web interactivity soars. This view of the future could offer a context to explain the verve displayed by the Adani Group, an infrastructure major, as it moves into this field with big money. It recently bagged leases to operate six Indian airports for 50 years: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram (though this one has been contested). On Monday, news broke that Adani would take over Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) by acquiring a 74% stake, the rest being with the Airports Authority of India. For the Gautam Adani-run conglomerate, this is a significant win, not least for the determination that marked its pursuit of the country’s second busiest air hub (after Delhi). Adani had been stalking this buyout target for months, before MIAL’s majority owner agreed to a sale.

Indeed, how the Hyderabad-based GVK Group came to sell Adani its control of MIAL is a saga in itself. Burdened by debt, GVK had run into financial trouble more than a year ago. It sought to raise fresh capital in staving off a hostile takeover bid, reflected in Adani’s reported attempt early last year to buy the 13.5% stake in MIAL of its minority partner, South Africa’s Bidvest Group. GVK invoked its right of first refusal on such a sale, and tried to rally other investors instead. It signed a pact with a consortium that included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investments to sell four-fifths of its airports business for over ₹7,600 crore. This led Bidvest to cite its own right of first refusal to block this sell-out. As the stalemate wore on, covid-19 crunched GVK’s finances further and pushed it closer to bankruptcy. Another setback awaited the group’s principals, G.V.K. Reddy and his son Sanjay Reddy, in the shape of money-laundering and fund-misappropriation charges levelled against them by the Central Bureau of Investigation. GVK seemed in deep trouble by the time it opened talks with Adani. Now Adani is set to take over all the debt of GVK Airport Developers, against which a majority stake in MIAL had been pledged, and also the shares of its South African partners. Upset, the foreign consortium left out in the cold has been up in protest. But the deal is reported to have our competition authority’s okay, and looks likely to go through.

Yet, the deal also grants salience to the uneasy question of private monopolies in key fields of infrastructure. As work goes wireless and gets decentralized, airports may emerge as one of the few attractions of big cities, and their private control could conceivably go against the public interest. Competition must prevail in all spheres of business, after all, except those reserved for the government. When airport privatization first came up as an idea, second airports for cities were touted as the answer to that objection. But progress on these has been tardy, slowed further perhaps by covid’s impact on civil aviation. In Mumbai’s case, Adani will take charge of the Navi Mumbai airport project as well. All in all, we may need to tweak our policy to assure flyers and air carriers some choice.

