Adani zeroes in on a big reason cities will thrive

Indeed, how the Hyderabad-based GVK Group came to sell Adani its control of MIAL is a saga in itself. Burdened by debt, GVK had run into financial trouble more than a year ago. It sought to raise fresh capital in staving off a hostile takeover bid, reflected in Adani’s reported attempt early last year to buy the 13.5% stake in MIAL of its minority partner, South Africa’s Bidvest Group. GVK invoked its right of first refusal on such a sale, and tried to rally other investors instead. It signed a pact with a consortium that included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund and Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investments to sell four-fifths of its airports business for over ₹7,600 crore. This led Bidvest to cite its own right of first refusal to block this sell-out. As the stalemate wore on, covid-19 crunched GVK’s finances further and pushed it closer to bankruptcy. Another setback awaited the group’s principals, G.V.K. Reddy and his son Sanjay Reddy, in the shape of money-laundering and fund-misappropriation charges levelled against them by the Central Bureau of Investigation. GVK seemed in deep trouble by the time it opened talks with Adani. Now Adani is set to take over all the debt of GVK Airport Developers, against which a majority stake in MIAL had been pledged, and also the shares of its South African partners. Upset, the foreign consortium left out in the cold has been up in protest. But the deal is reported to have our competition authority’s okay, and looks likely to go through.