Adani-Hindenburg: The apex court has endorsed regulatory independence
Summary
- The SC verdict backs our regulatory system and reinforces public trust in Indian institutions. Regulators must fulfil their mandates within the context of our fast-emerging economy’s needs.
In its decision of 3 January on the matter of an Adani Group probe in the wake of Hindenburg’s allegations, the Supreme Court (SC) upheld trust in the regulatory system under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), emphasizing its commitment to financial transparency and market integrity, by endorsing Sebi’s regulations. It dismissed conflict-of-interest concerns and asked the market regulator to conclude its investigation of the remaining parts within three months. This issue has been a test—not just for Adani, but more of Sebi’s supervisory competence and regulatory autonomy.