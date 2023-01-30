Adani’s rebuttal did not quite glare critics down

Yet, this may be cold comfort for investors who reject the relativist view that our concern mustn’t go beyond Adani’s solvency and ability to expand without regulatory run-ins. While its rebuttal does go point by point, as it should, a zoom-out picture offered by these points doesn’t inspire much confidence in the group’s corporate governance. The document fobs off as irrelevant questions of any role played by a sibling of the promoter, for example, but its claim of adherence to all related-party norms is weakened by how all the associated dots appear to add up. Selective these queries might be, and Adani’s no-comment responses may well be valid under the law, but so is investor curiosity in such ties, given suspicions of money shuttled across the seas by hidden family-linked networks. All in all, Adani’s defence wanes whenever it dodges a query and waxes where it tries to explain, like its professed use of complex structures to parcel out and mitigate risks in infrastructure. As visible in market trends, though, its efforts so far have fallen short.