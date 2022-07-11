Adani’s spectrum plans fit neatly into its jigsaw

Consider the context. The Adani group’s emergence has broadly followed Reliance’s on the classic dictum that one must be either the No. 1 or No. 2 player in any field of business to justify investing in it. Reliance Jio took under half a decade to take the top slot in telecom. Adani began with infrastructure. Its Mundra port was an ode to bulk efficiency and the group controls nearly a quarter of India’s port capacity now, with a Colombo project in the bag and airports gaining prominence on its radar. In coal production and electricity, like its recent move to snap up Holcim’s cement factories in India, scale has always loomed large on its map of ambitions. As most Adani firms are closely held and have seen their valuations zoom, Gautam Adani’s net worth rivals that of Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani. Both display a similar appetite for acquisitions, and while Adani’s heavy use of leverage might mean a steeper chase as interest rates rise, few foresee any let-up in the group’s quest for asset enlargement in focal sectors. Shares of Adani Enterprises trade at a far bigger ratio of earnings than those of Reliance, a sign of investor confidence in a far more profitable future. Yet, what gives wind to a budding rivalry of billionaires is their recent overlaps of business interest. Backward integration in power had already taken Adani into gas, but its talks with Aramco after the Saudi’s oil major’s Reliance deal fell through could set the stage for a bigger hydrocarbons play. It’s no secret that Adani has been scouting for petrochem partners. The real theatre of action, though, will be a domain that both consider adjacent: clean energy. Adani’s goal of becoming the world’s largest producer of renewable energy by 2030 was met last year by Reliance’s giga-factory plan that looks bold enough to get there first. And given the matrix of synergies sought by both, the game could plausibly shift to data: Reliance invested in its supply, Adani is eyeing its storage and an edge spied in end-to-end assets may blur their turf. If airwaves can add value, so could an Adani effort to maximize their utility.